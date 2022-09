Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 09:00

From investing trillions in green jobs and renewables to transforming our food system, a new book argues there are five ways we can put the planet and people above profit. DW speaks to lead co-author Jorgen Randers.

