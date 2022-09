Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 17:59 Hits: 3

It might sound weird, but it's true: the steppes of Eastern Europe are home to a similar number of plant species as the regions of the Amazon rainforest. However, this is only apparent when species are counted in small sampling areas, rather than hectares of land.

