These mice grow bigger on the rainier sides of mountains: It might be a new rule of nature

Scientists studying mice from the Andes Mountains in Patagonia noticed something they couldn't explain: the mice from the western side of the mountains were bigger than the ones from the east, but DNA said that they were all from the same species. The researchers examined the skulls of 450 mice from the southern tip of South America, and found that existing biological laws didn't explain the size differences. Instead, the scientists may have discovered a new rule of nature: animals on the rainier side of a mountain (in this case, these mice) seem to grow bigger, because the rain means there's more plentiful food.

