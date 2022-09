Articles

Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022

CO2 and methane can be turned into valuable products. But there is a problem with the catalysts required for this: They end up being covered in a layer of carbon, losing their effectivity. A new catalyst has now been developed which solves this problem and can be used for a long time.

