Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 15:14 Hits: 6

The end of the Mississippi city’s crisis requires not just that facilities be fixed, but there be an equitable distribution of resources, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/04/jackson-mississippi-water-emergency-mayor-00054777