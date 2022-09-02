The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New method to systematically find optimal quantum operation sequences for quantum computers developed

Computer scientists have succeeded in developing a method for systematically finding the optimal quantum operation sequence for a quantum computer. They have developed a systematic method that applies optimal control theory (GRAPE algorithm) to identify the theoretically optimal sequence from among all conceivable quantum operation sequences. This method is expected to become a useful tool for medium-scale quantum computers and is expected to contribute to improving the performance of quantum computers and reducing environmental impact in the near future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220902103233.htm

