Individual risk-factor data could help predict the next Ebola outbreak

Researchers have examined how social and economic factors, such as level of education and general knowledge of Ebola, might contribute to 'high-risk behaviors' that may bring individuals into contact with potentially infected animals. A focus on geographical locations with high concentrations of individuals at high-risk could help public health officials better target prevention and education resources.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220901151658.htm

