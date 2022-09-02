Making nanodiamonds out of bottle plastic

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 19:49 Hits: 5

What goes on inside planets like Neptune and Uranus? To find out, an international team conducted a novel experiment. They fired a laser at a thin film of simple PET plastic and investigated what happened using intensive laser flashes. One result was that the researchers were able to confirm their earlier thesis that it really does rain diamonds inside the ice giants at the periphery of our solar system. And another was that this method could establish a new way of producing nanodiamonds, which are needed, for example, for highly-sensitive quantum sensors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220902154911.htm