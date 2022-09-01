The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Global analysis identifies at-risk forests

Researchers quantify the risk to forests from climate change along three dimensions: carbon storage, biodiversity and forest loss from disturbance, such as fire or drought. The results show forests in some regions experiencing clear and consistent risks. In other regions, the risk profile is less clear, because different approaches that account for disparate aspects of climate risk yield diverging answers.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220901151554.htm

