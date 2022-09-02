The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Variation matters: Genetic effects in interacting species jointly determine ecological outcomes

The greatest diversity of life is not counted in the number of species, says an evolutionary geneticist, but in the diversity of interactions among them. He says it's often unclear if the outcome of an interaction, such as whether a microbe can infect a host, is the same for all members of a species or depends on the genetic makeup of the specific individuals involved. A new study addresses that knowledge gap.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220901200632.htm

