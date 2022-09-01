NRDC Statement on Passage of CA Diablo Canyon Extension Bill

SACRAMENTO – The California Legislature sent Senate Bill 846, the Diablo Canyon powerplant: extension of operations bill (Sen Bill Dodd D-3,) to the governor’s desk. NRDC, along with Friends of the Earth and Environment California were lead signatories of the 2016 agreement to responsibly retire the aging nuclear power plant.

The following is a reaction from Victoria Rome, Director of California Government Affairs for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This rushed and costly bill is an effort to override a widely supported Diablo Canyon replacement agreement that the legislature endorsed almost unanimously just four years ago (SB 1090). The lead signatories to that agreement worked diligently with other supporters and allies to uphold it. The agreement still stands as a model for orderly and equitable transitions from aging power plants to less costly and more flexible clean energy resources. Our commitment to California’s clean energy future and our confidence in the ultimate outcome are undiminished by today’s vote.”

