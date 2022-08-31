Heterogeneous development of beta-cell populations in diabetes-resistant and -susceptible mice

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 13:50 Hits: 1

Progressive dysfunction and failure of insulin-releasing beta-cells is a hallmark of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Researchers have now shown that diabetes-resistant and -susceptible mice respond differently to a carbohydrate-rich diet. The gene expression of the beta cells of the diabetes-resistant mice changed in such a way that a protective beta cell cluster developed. In diabetic-prone mice, a failure to adjust gene expression in response to rising blood glucose levels led to increased metabolic stress and beta cell failure.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220831095016.htm