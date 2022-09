Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 15:11 Hits: 1

Scientists are calling for better protections for juvenile emperor penguins, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers listing the species under the Endangered Species Act and the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) considers expanding the network of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in the Southern Ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220831111120.htm