Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 13:48 Hits: 2

Trump Administration EPA Approves Use of Toxic Pesticide and Medically Important Antibiotic on Citrus Fruits

Omari Spears

Wed, 08/31/2022 - 09:48

Read more https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/attacks-on-science/epa-approves-use-toxic-pesticide-and-antibiotic-citrus