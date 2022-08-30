Medieval mass burial shows centuries-earlier origin of Ashkenazi genetic bottleneck

Articles

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, UK, unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery -- at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers have now identified the individuals to be a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have fallen victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. Their findings shed new light on Jewish medical history in Europe.

