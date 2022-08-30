The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Living in timber cities could cut emissions, without using farmland for wood production

Category: Environment Hits: 9

Housing a growing population in homes made out of wood instead of conventional steel and concrete could avoid more than 100 billion tons of emissions of the greenhouse gas CO2 until 2100, a new study shows. These are about 10 percent of the remaining carbon budget for the 2°C climate target. Besides the harvest from natural forests, newly established timber plantations are required for supplying construction wood.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220830131613.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version