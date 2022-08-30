Living in timber cities could cut emissions, without using farmland for wood production

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 17:16 Hits: 9

Housing a growing population in homes made out of wood instead of conventional steel and concrete could avoid more than 100 billion tons of emissions of the greenhouse gas CO2 until 2100, a new study shows. These are about 10 percent of the remaining carbon budget for the 2°C climate target. Besides the harvest from natural forests, newly established timber plantations are required for supplying construction wood.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220830131613.htm