Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the aggregation of alpha-synuclein in the brain. Now, scientists have developed a radioligand that facilitates the imaging of alpha-synuclein aggregates in patients with MSA. Their findings have the potential to completely change the scenario of diagnosing neurodegenerative diseases.

