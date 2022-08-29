Brief exposure to rapamycin has the same anti-aging effects as lifelong treatment

Articles

Brief exposure with rapamycin has the same positive effects on lifespan and health in old age as a lifelong treatment, researchers show in fruit flies and mice. Rapamycin is currently the most promising anti-aging drug. To maximize the medicine's effectiveness, it is often administered for life. However, even at low doses used to prevent age-related decline, side effects can occur. Therefore, the shorter duration of treatment may make it more likely to be used in humans.

