Preventing dye aggregation with molten salts to improve solar cell performance

Dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs) are a promising next-generation solar power technology, but they suffer from dye aggregation on electrodes, which reduces charge carriers and the conversion efficiency. Fortunately, scientists have now found a simple way to prevent the aggregation by modifying the electrode's surface with ionic liquids. Stable and eco-friendly, these versatile compounds demonstrate excellent anti-aggregation effects, boosting the performance of DSSCs and opening doors to affordable green energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220829112848.htm

