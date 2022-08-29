The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bacterial pathogens: New mechanism for bacterial polysaccharide export

In Gram-negative bacteria, which include some of the most devastating human pathogens, just two mechanisms for the export of polysaccharides have been identified so far. Now a research team has identified an entirely novel third mechanism for how polysaccharides are exported. These findings pave the way toward a complete understanding of the mechanisms that mediate the protection, motility and interaction of many bacterial pathogens.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220829112928.htm

