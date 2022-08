Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 23:47 Hits: 1

Research sheds new light on how plants, however rarely, experience mutations in their mitochondrial genomes. Unlike humans, plants are able to quickly fix these mutations, and more importantly, not pass them on to their progeny.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220829194737.htm