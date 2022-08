Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 13:13 Hits: 0

New research shows that if it were not for the impact of climate change, up to 50 percent of residences in Houston's Harris County would likely not have been flooded by Hurricane Harvey five years ago. The study coincides with the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Texas and Louisiana in 2017, causing massive flooding in Houston.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220825091354.htm