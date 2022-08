Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 16:03 Hits: 0

Researchers have outlined the obstacles standing in the way of greener construction and offer practical incentives local governments can offer to encourage private green real estate development. The study also looks at the key stakeholders and building life-cycle process to identify ways to reduce the industry's overall carbon footprint. Change is urgently needed, they write.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220825120328.htm