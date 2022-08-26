The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Small molecules, giant (surface) potential

In a molecular feat akin to getting pedestrians in a scramble crosswalk to spontaneously start walking in step, researchers have created a series of molecules that tend to face the same direction to form a 'giant surface potential' when evaporated onto a surface. The resulting electric fields at the surface can help improve the efficiency of organic light-emitting diodes and open new routes for converting vibrations into electricity with organic materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220826113403.htm

