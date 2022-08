Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 17:12 Hits: 0

Italian citizens who exercised their democratic right to vote in the 2020 constitutional referendum may have unintentionally contributed to the spread of COVID-19, finds a new study. However, researchers found that the decision to delay an early general election in 2021 saved 23,000 lives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220826131205.htm