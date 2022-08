Articles

While only four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on Earth, many different kinds of sea cows lived over the past 47 million years. Sea cows have lived along the coasts of every continent but Antarctica, and at times numerous species coexisted. A new article has assembled the most complete story yet of these unique creatures' ancestry.

