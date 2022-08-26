The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?

Category: Environment Hits: 7

From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve? In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220826141756.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version