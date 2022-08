Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 August 2022

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with foreign diplomats to brief them about the situation in Pakistan. Torrential rains have caused heavy floods, killing 937 and affecting around 3 million people.

