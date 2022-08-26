In A First, EPA Designates Two PFAS Chemicals as Hazardous Under Superfund Law

WASHINGTON ­– Two “forever chemicals” will be listed as hazardous substances under Superfund law for the first time by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), fulfilling a campaign pledge by President Biden. The domestic manufacture of the chemicals PFOA and PFOS have largely been phased out by industry; today’s listing makes it easier to prioritize cleanup of sites contaminated by those chemicals nationwide. No other PFAS in the entire class of thousands of chemicals are regulated by the EPA.

The following are statements from NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) health and science experts:

“The EPA is taking an important first step towards cleaning up hundreds of contaminated sites and protecting millions of families across the country who are exposed to these toxic forever chemicals. Listing PFOA and PFOS as hazardous under Superfund law should allow EPA to hold polluters responsible for that contamination. Ratepayers and public utilities should not be footing the bill for industry's decades of wonton use of these dangerous chemicals.” ­– Erik D. Olson, Senior Strategic Director, Health and Food



“Today’s listing is a long awaited and much needed action to help communities fighting to clean up toxic PFAS contamination. However, with the scientific consensus calling for the entire class to be addressed, cleaning up PFAS one or two at a time is inefficient and delays health protections. EPA should continue to take action and move quickly to require cleanup and regulation of the full family of PFAS.” – Anna Reade, Senior Scientist, Health and Food

Background:

For decades, industry has created thousands of different PFAS chemicals, many of which are found in the bodies of virtually every person in America. PFAS can be found in carpeting, food packaging, cookware, clothing, cosmetics, and even firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals do not break down easily, can spread quickly through the environment and are associated with a long list of harmful health effects at exceedingly low levels (for example, at less than one part per trillion in water), including cancer and developmental and reproductive harm.

