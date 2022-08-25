First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NASA's Perseverance landed on Mars in February 2021 and has been gathering data on the planet's geology and climate and searching for signs of ancient life. The rover's subsurface radar experiment has returned images showing unexpected variations in rock layers beneath the Jezero crater. The variations could indicate past lava flows or possibly a river delta even older than the one currently being explored on the crater floor.

