Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:41 Hits: 3

When a plant senses a microbial invasion, it makes radical changes in the chemical soup of proteins -- the workhorse molecules of life -- inside its cells. A new study reveals the key components in plant cells that reprogram their protein-making machinery to fight disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220825164126.htm