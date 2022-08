Articles

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Beetle larvae, such as mealworms, are often considered to be creepy, crawly nuisances. But these insects are edible and could be a healthful alternative to traditional meat protein sources. Today, researchers report that they've cooked up mealworms with sugar, creating a 'meat-like' flavoring. It could someday be used in convenience foods as a tasty source of extra protein.

