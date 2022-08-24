Digging through patents to make mining greener

Articles

Environment
Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The growing demand for nickel, copper, cobalt, and zinc -- raw materials for solar panels and batteries -- puts the mining and metals sector in the spotlight of climate change mitigation. But how does the sector itself fare when it comes to meeting the sustainable development goals? Researchers analyzed the global trends of patents related to climate change mitigation technology filed by the mining and metals sectors to find out.

