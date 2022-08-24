The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Digging through patents to make mining greener

The growing demand for nickel, copper, cobalt, and zinc -- raw materials for solar panels and batteries -- puts the mining and metals sector in the spotlight of climate change mitigation. But how does the sector itself fare when it comes to meeting the sustainable development goals? Researchers analyzed the global trends of patents related to climate change mitigation technology filed by the mining and metals sectors to find out.

