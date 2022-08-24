What has America learned since Hurricane Katrina? Not enough

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

A first-of-its-kind study of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. found a lack of preparedness, specifically to evacuate carless and vulnerable populations. Only seven cities had strong plans, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Cleveland; Jacksonville; Miami; New Orleans; New York; and Philadelphia. Twenty cities achieved a moderate rating, six cities had a weak rating and 17 plans were not available or do not exist. Among the cities with plans not found include Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

