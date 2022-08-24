Health care spending may help explain link between MS and latitude

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Researchers have known people who live farther from the equator are more likely to develop multiple sclerosis (MS) and have often attributed that to vitamin D exposure. But countries farther from the equator are also more likely to be wealthier than countries nearer to the equator. A new analysis shows that the amount a country spends on health care may help explain the link between MS and latitude.

