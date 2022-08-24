Extension for Mountain Valley Pipeline is Not in the Public Interest

WASHINGTON – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has granted a four-year extension for construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through October of 2026. The project’s FERC certificate was set to expire in October.

Gillian Giannetti, attorney for the Sustainable FERC project at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“This flawed project has been sputtering for years, and instead of letting it die of its own accord, FERC gave the company a pass—without doing any serious legal analysis.

“No similar project has ever been granted such a sweeping extension. And FERC failed to weigh important data on the sedimentation, hydrology and wildlife impacts of this pipeline.

“MVP has epically failed to show there’s an economic need, that existing environmental analysis wasn’t stale, or that the requested time was consistent with agency precedent. Meanwhile, construction has languished, the company told investors it’s unlikely to succeed, and admitted to regulators it has ‘serious concerns’ about being able to complete the project.

“We stand with the communities and thousands of people who oppose Mountain Valley Pipeline.”

FERC’s order is available here.

is available here. Comments NRDC submitted to FERC on the project’s request for an extension are here.

