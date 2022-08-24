California Set to Transition to Clean Vehicles

WASHINGTON – California regulators are set to vote on the new Advanced Clean Cars program tomorrow, which would put the nation’s most populous state on the path to 100% emission-free car sales by 2035. California’s action will open the way for other states to adopt these standards, as well.

The following is a statement by Kathy Harris, clean vehicles advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“California is once-again leading the way by establishing commonsense standards that will transition to sales of all zero-polluting cars and light-duty trucks in the state. Given its unique air pollution woes and the risks to residents from climate-fueled wildfires, California desperately needs these rules to slash tailpipe pollution.

“Together with historic federal investments by Congress in vehicle manufacturing, transit systems, and bike and pedestrian access, this action will help lead the way toward a cleaner, more equitable transportation system for all.

“But this cannot be the final step: State leaders must build on this action so traditionally marginalized communities benefit from the transition to clean vehicles.”

