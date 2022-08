Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 11:00 Hits: 2

For every person paralyzed, hundreds or thousands could be infected. It’s a setback for the long-overdue plan to eradicate the virus from the world.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/polio-is-back-in-the-us-and-uk-heres-how-that-happened/