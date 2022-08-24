Moms Call on the White House to Release a Strong Methane Rule

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Last week, President Biden signed historic legislation that makes a $369 billion investment in fighting climate change. An important part of this legislation strengthens EPA’s ability to reduce methane emissions and reinforces the methane pollution standards proposed by EPA.

Now the Biden administration and EPA must step up to meet the urgency of this moment and release a draft methane rule proposal this summer. We need meaningful limits on air and climate pollution now—there is no time to waste.

Cutting methane pollution is one of the best levers we have to fight climate change and protect the health of our families.

In 2021, EPA proposed a draft rule to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from new and existing oil and gas operations. Parents from across the country came out in support of the rule, but we also asked EPA to make it better. An EPA methane rule proposal that may address some of our concerns has been sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget, and we need it released as soon as possible to better protect families.

The upcoming rule must address oil and gas pollution by:

Eliminating pollution from routine flaring (burning off methane and associated gases)

Requiring regular inspections at the hundreds of thousands of small wells that have leak-prone equipment

Following through on their commitment to community monitoring programs and working to incorporate data generated by community groups

Requiring the use of equipment that does not emit methane pollution at well sites

Methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is accelerating the pace of climate change and harming the health of our families and communities today—and it is a problem that is only getting worse.

Tell President Biden to release a strong rule to cut methane and air pollution from the oil and gas industry by the end of this summer. We need a strong rule to protect our families’ health.

