The chemical secrets behind vanilla's allure

From ice cream to lattes, vanilla is one of the most popular spices in the world. It's also one of the most labor-intensive to produce, and shortcuts lead to a less tasty product. Today, scientists report a profile of 20 key chemicals found in vanilla bean extracts, including several previously unknown ones. The work could help producers develop better-tasting vanilla and improve quick-curing methods.

