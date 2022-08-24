The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The chemical secrets behind vanilla's allure

From ice cream to lattes, vanilla is one of the most popular spices in the world. It's also one of the most labor-intensive to produce, and shortcuts lead to a less tasty product. Today, scientists report a profile of 20 key chemicals found in vanilla bean extracts, including several previously unknown ones. The work could help producers develop better-tasting vanilla and improve quick-curing methods.

