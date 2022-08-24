The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Completing the micronutrient picture for plant-based milk alternatives

Plant-based milk alternatives are an attractive option for people with allergies or intolerances, or who prefer a dairy-free diet. However, because some essential minerals are required to be on the Nutrition Facts label only under certain circumstances, consumers might not know if they are meeting their dietary needs. Now, researchers have analyzed plant-based beverages and found variability in mineral content by type and brand.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220824103106.htm

