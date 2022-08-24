Sahelanthropus, the oldest representative of humanity, was indeed bipedal...but that's not all!

Articles

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The modalities and date of emergence of bipedalism remain bitterly debated, in particular because of a small number of very old human fossils. Sahelanthropus tchadensis, discovered in 2001 in Chad, is considered to be the oldest representative of the humankind. The shape of its cranium suggests a bipedal station. The description of three limb bones of Sahelanthropus confirms habitual bipedalism, but not exclusively.

