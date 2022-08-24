The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sahelanthropus, the oldest representative of humanity, was indeed bipedal...but that's not all!

The modalities and date of emergence of bipedalism remain bitterly debated, in particular because of a small number of very old human fossils. Sahelanthropus tchadensis, discovered in 2001 in Chad, is considered to be the oldest representative of the humankind. The shape of its cranium suggests a bipedal station. The description of three limb bones of Sahelanthropus confirms habitual bipedalism, but not exclusively.

