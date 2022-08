Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:45 Hits: 7

Unlike other extreme events such as wildfires and floods, droughts often creep up slowly, causing immense damage by stealth. So what qualifies as a drought? And what can we do to safeguard against it?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/drought-what-is-it-and-what-can-we-do-about-it/a-62904462?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss