Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 14:30 Hits: 2

Giant panda twins, one male and one female, have been born at the Qinling Panda Research Center in Shaanxi province in China. Both were in good health, the facility said. It was the mother's second set of twins.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/twin-giant-panda-cubs-born-at-china-research-center/a-62913109?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss