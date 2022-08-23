Nitrous oxide emissions from Corn Belt soils spike when soils freeze, thaw

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 21:07 Hits: 6

Nitrous oxide may be much less abundant in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but as a greenhouse gas, it's a doozy. With a potency 300 times greater than CO2, nitrous oxide's warming potential, especially via agriculture, demands attention. Researchers are now answering the call. In a new study, they document an overlooked but crucial timeframe for nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions in U.S. Midwest agricultural systems: the non-growing season.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220823170744.htm