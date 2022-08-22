The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genetic rescue of Florida panthers may have had unintended consequences

The introduction of Texas pumas to Florida in the 1990s as part of a genetic rescue may have helped save Florida panthers from extinction, but it also brought some harmful mutations with it along the way. Researchers show that nearly half of the harmful mutations found in recent Florida panthers came from the introduced Texas pumas, as well as from Central American pumas that were released into Everglades National Park in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220822130300.htm

