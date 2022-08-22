The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths

Likely in order to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. Environmental cell biologists and microbial geneticists have just published their new insights. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220822130319.htm

