Monday, 22 August 2022

Many consumers hesitate to make the switch to electric vehicles. One reason is that it takes longer to power up an electric car than to gas up a conventional one. But charging too fast can damage the battery and reduce its lifespan. Now, scientists report they've designed superfast charging methods tailored to power different electric vehicle batteries in 10 minutes or less without harm.

