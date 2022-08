Articles

India's agricultural system is largely based on input-intensive monocropping of staple crops. A study suggests that while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.

