Discovery of a long-nosed 'shrew mouse' on a mountain in the Philippines will help protect giant eagles

The mountains of the Philippines are one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Inch for inch, these misty cloud forests are home to more unique species of mammals per square mile than anywhere else on Earth. Finding these mammals, most of which are tiny and hard to spot, is difficult work for even the most seasoned scientists. But the late biologist Danilo Balete had a special knack for field work. One of the mice he discovered has been revealed to be not just a new species, but a whole new genus. And preserving this mouse might be the key to saving endangered Philippine giant eagles that share its habitat.

